Under Armour launch the new Southampton home and away kit 2016/17

When the sun beats down the opening day of the season some players will be sweating like a drug smuggler going through customs. Thankfully for Southampton their players won’t be suffering with such perspiration problems. Why? Their new Under Armour kits are equipped with CoolSwitch technology – a unique coating on the inside of the shirt that pulls heat away from the skin to keep the athlete cool (it’s all in the name).



Not only will the new strip keep the players chilled as temperatures rise, but dry as well. All-new Blur Light moisture-resistant fabric will mop up sweat pouring off the players as they power through 90 minutes.

The kit is more than just functional – it’s built to inspire says, Peter Murray, VP global sports marketing at Under Armour. “In addition to bringing some of our unique technologies in the first-team kit to help players achieve more on the field, we’ve also immersed ourselves in the culture and values of this football club and their passionate fans, and created a kit that marries tradition with forward-thinking innovations.”



The new home kit features Southampton’s traditional red and white stripes on the shirt, and the club’s motto ‘WE MARCH ON’ is printed on the nape of the neck – a message players will read as they suit up.

The stripes appear in blocks of five on the shirt and the short’s piping to represent Southampton’s five core brand values, which in case you were wondering are: play the right way, grow talent, be forward thinking, push the boundaries and never stop. Bet you didn’t know that, did you?

This same motif is also carried over to the club’s away kit that features black and grey colours with a red trim. Fancy. It’s safe to say the new Southampton kit is cool (see what we did there?).

The new kit is available for pre-order now and public purchase from July 18