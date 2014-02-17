Wet weather boots
By Ben Welch
Essential footwear to keep control of the ball, and your footing, during rainy season
Nike Mercurial Vapor IX
All Conditions Control technology ensures the ball sticks to your feet and not the sludge.
£179.99 For more visit prodirectsoccer.com
Adidas f50
Dribbletex grip delivers increased ball control when you’re dribbling through puddles and tackles.
£169.99 For more visit adidas.co.uk
Puma evoSPEED 1.2
3D GripTex enhances your touch when the heavens open up and turn your pitch into a swimming pool.
£169.99 For more visit puma.com/football
Umbro Geometra II
When your feet get stuck in the mud the Geometra’s A-Frame design offers them essential support.
£115 For more information visit umbro.com
Warrior Superheat Pro
Water-resistant technology means your feet won’t feel like concrete slippers when the rain hammers down.
£134.99 For more information visit prodirectsoccer.com
