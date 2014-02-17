Trending

Wet weather boots

Essential footwear to keep control of the ball, and your footing, during rainy season

Nike Mercurial Vapor IX

All Conditions Control technology ensures the ball sticks to your feet and not the sludge.
£179.99 For more visit prodirectsoccer.com

Adidas f50

Dribbletex grip delivers increased ball control when you’re dribbling through puddles and tackles.
£169.99 For more visit adidas.co.uk

Puma evoSPEED 1.2

3D GripTex enhances your touch when the heavens open up and turn your pitch into a swimming pool.
£169.99 For more visit puma.com/football

Umbro Geometra II

When your feet get stuck in the mud the Geometra’s A-Frame design offers them essential support.
£115 For more information visit umbro.com

Warrior Superheat Pro

Water-resistant technology means your feet won’t feel like concrete slippers when the rain hammers down.
£134.99 For more information visit prodirectsoccer.com

