Eat for energy and intensity

Salmon and pasta bake

Rich in protein, salmon helps build muscle and provide a low-fat source of energy to fuel your lung-busting runs. It’s also full of amino acids, to aid recovery, and omega-3 which will help reduce inflammation. This is essential for the first week back as you’ll feel sore all over. The wholemeal pasta and sweetcorn are a good source of slow-release carbohydrate – which will ensure you don’t feel sluggish after your sessions.

Chicken jambalaya

The chicken and ham in this dish will give you a big hit of muscle-building protein and, as both are excellent sources of amino acids, they’ll give you a lift after an intense training session. The antioxidants in broccoli, tomatoes and pepper act as painkillers for your limbs – something you’ll be thankful for as the weeks progress – while the carbs in basmati rice will provide the energy to keep on running until you drop.

Chilli, asparagus and lamb noodle stir-fry

It’s a little-known fact but lamb and asparagus work together like Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic. Lean lamb is packed with iron, which helps to transport oxygen around your body during exercise. This process is supported by asparagus, loaded with folate and vitamin C, which helps your body to absorb the hit of iron from the lamb.

