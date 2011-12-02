Spice up the water
By Ben Welch
Avoid getting bored of the clear stuff with these tasty, fitness-boosting tips
Citrus water
Add ice cubes, two slices of lemon, two slices of lime and two slices of orange. Citrus fruit is packed with vitamin C – which, as everyone knows, is great for your immune system. Gruelling pre-season training weakens your body’s natural defences so it’s important to get as much vitamin C onboard as possible.
Rehydrating water
Add sugar-free squash and a pinch of salt. The squash adds flavour and the salt helps the muscles absorb water. Now you’ve got yourself a zero-calorie rehydrating sports drink, minus all the needless sugar found in a number of sports drinks. For some added fizz, add sparkling water when drinking with meals.
Iced green tea
Leave two bags of green tea in a pint of water for 30 minutes. Remove the bags and add ice cubes. The polyphenols and antioxidants in green tea ease the pain in your muscles after intense training. Research has also shown that drinking green tea can help burn calories – particularly handy when shedding the summer weight.
