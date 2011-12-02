Spice up the water

Citrus water

Add ice cubes, two slices of lemon, two slices of lime and two slices of orange. Citrus fruit is packed with vitamin C – which, as everyone knows, is great for your immune system. Gruelling pre-season training weakens your body’s natural defences so it’s important to get as much vitamin C onboard as possible.

Rehydrating water

Add sugar-free squash and a pinch of salt. The squash adds flavour and the salt helps the muscles absorb water. Now you’ve got yourself a zero-calorie rehydrating sports drink, minus all the needless sugar found in a number of sports drinks. For some added fizz, add sparkling water when drinking with meals.

Iced green tea

Leave two bags of green tea in a pint of water for 30 minutes. Remove the bags and add ice cubes. The polyphenols and antioxidants in green tea ease the pain in your muscles after intense training. Research has also shown that drinking green tea can help burn calories – particularly handy when shedding the summer weight.

Also see:

Power-packed football sarnies

Treats to cheat yourself fit

The ultimate matchday meals

Post-match pomegranate anyone?

Bite-sized get up and go

Eat for energy and intensity

Eat for the off-season

Get the babies on board