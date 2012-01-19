Treats to cheat yourself fit

Bagel pizzas with ham and pineapple

A note of caution: while this should in no way form the main part of any footballer’s diet, it can certainly be a not-too-unhealthy break from your strict high-protein, low-fat regime. And it’s not all bad: the bagel (with a tiny bit of cheese) contains a healthy hit of carbs and the bromelain enzyme in pineapple aids digestion.

Chicken and mango curry

Typically twinned with post-match beers, this healthy option is actually a matchwinner. The turmeric in curry sauce contains the spice curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory powers. Coconut milk is flowing with electrolytes like potassium, calcium and chloride – all lost during your sweaty training sessions.

Fish and chips

Traditional English fare with a twist: shallow-fried chips (cooked in FryLight) with a grilled salmon fillet. Sorry, battered cod from the chippy won’t do. The vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids in the salmon will improve bone health and cardiovascular fitness, while the chips will give you energy and the fortitude to eat well at all other times. Hopefully.

