How to make your own healthy treats
By Ben Welch
Nutritionist Matt Lovell, who has worked with Tottenham and Manchester City, gives FFT's homemade treats the thumbs up
Banana and cinnamon pancakes
Ingredients (serves 4)
1 banana, mashed
125g wholemeal flour
200ml milk
2 tsp baking powder
2 large eggs
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1 handful berries of choice
Method
Whisk eggs in a bowl with milk and banana and add remaining ingredients (except berries). In a non-stick pan, fry on each side in a little olive oil or butter until golden brown. Add the berries.
The expert’s verdict
Matt Lovell: “A nice mix of protein and slow-release carbs will replace lost energy from training. Grab one for brekkie if you wake up late.”
Chocolate, orange and sweet potato brownies
Ingredients (makes 12 brownies)
500g sweet potato, pre-cooked
125g ground oatmeal
Zest and juice of one orange
3 eggs
4 tsp dark cocoa powder
4 tsp runny honey
2 tsp baking powder
2 tsp ground ginger
Method
Whisk eggs and mix with the rest of the ingredients in a bowl until smooth. Add to a lined baking dish and cook in a pre-heated oven at 180ºC for 25 mins.
The expert’s verdict
ML: “I’m a big fan of dark chocolate in the diet – as well as ginger. Eggs bump up the protein. Great after a hard session.”
Savoury corn muffins
Ingredients (makes 12 muffins)
200g cornmeal
200g wholemeal flour
2 eggs
1 tsp baking powder
100g cottage cheese
1 small can of sweetcorn
1 chilli, finely sliced
Method
Whisk eggs and combine with the rest of the ingredients. Spoon mixture evenly into a lightly-oiled muffin tray (a Yorkshire pudding tray is fine) and cook in a
pre-heated oven at 180ºC for 30 minutes.
The expert’s verdict
ML: “A great source of slow-release protein. Change the flour to buckwheat
if you have a wheat intolerance.”
Tomato and courgette frittata
Ingredients (6 servings)
6 large eggs
1 courgette
8 cherry tomatoes
1 clove garlic
Herbs: tarragon, parsley, basil
Parmesan cheese
Method
Fry courgettes and garlic in olive oil for five minutes and remove from pan. Add a little more olive oil and cook eggs until bottom sets. Return veggies to pan, sprinkle the chopped herbs and grated Parmesan over them, and cook in a pre-heated oven on 180ºC for 15 mins.
The expert’s verdict
ML: “Low in carbs with a huge protein hit – reinforced with health-giving veggies.” Mainstay for keeping strong and lean.”
No-cook flapjacks
Ingredients (makes 8 bars)
150g porridge oats
75g peanut butter
75g mixed dried fruit
75g mixed seeds
1 large drizzle of runny honey
1 ripe banana
1 tsp coconut oil
Method
Blitz peanut butter, honey, banana, oil and half the dried fruit in a blender until smooth. Combine with other ingredients in a large bowl with enough water to bind. Add to a baking tray and put in fridge for at least a couple of hours.
The expert’s verdict
ML: “A higher-fat snack, this will keep you sustained and full for a long time."
For more nutrition tips see:
Eating out before the big game
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.