How to make your own healthy treats



Banana and cinnamon pancakes

Ingredients (serves 4)

1 banana, mashed

125g wholemeal flour

200ml milk

2 tsp baking powder

2 large eggs

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 handful berries of choice

Method

Whisk eggs in a bowl with milk and banana and add remaining ingredients (except berries). In a non-stick pan, fry on each side in a little olive oil or butter until golden brown. Add the berries.

The expert’s verdict

Matt Lovell: “A nice mix of protein and slow-release carbs will replace lost energy from training. Grab one for brekkie if you wake up late.”



Chocolate, orange and sweet potato brownies

Ingredients (makes 12 brownies)

500g sweet potato, pre-cooked

125g ground oatmeal

Zest and juice of one orange

3 eggs

4 tsp dark cocoa powder

4 tsp runny honey

2 tsp baking powder

2 tsp ground ginger

Method

Whisk eggs and mix with the rest of the ingredients in a bowl until smooth. Add to a lined baking dish and cook in a pre-heated oven at 180ºC for 25 mins.

The expert’s verdict

ML: “I’m a big fan of dark chocolate in the diet – as well as ginger. Eggs bump up the protein. Great after a hard session.”







Savoury corn muffins

Ingredients (makes 12 muffins)

200g cornmeal

200g wholemeal flour

2 eggs

1 tsp baking powder

100g cottage cheese

1 small can of sweetcorn

1 chilli, finely sliced

Method

Whisk eggs and combine with the rest of the ingredients. Spoon mixture evenly into a lightly-oiled muffin tray (a Yorkshire pudding tray is fine) and cook in a

pre-heated oven at 180ºC for 30 minutes.

The expert’s verdict

ML: “A great source of slow-release protein. Change the flour to buckwheat

if you have a wheat intolerance.”







Tomato and courgette frittata

Ingredients (6 servings)

6 large eggs

1 courgette

8 cherry tomatoes

1 clove garlic

Herbs: tarragon, parsley, basil

Parmesan cheese

Method

Fry courgettes and garlic in olive oil for five minutes and remove from pan. Add a little more olive oil and cook eggs until bottom sets. Return veggies to pan, sprinkle the chopped herbs and grated Parmesan over them, and cook in a pre-heated oven on 180ºC for 15 mins.

The expert’s verdict

ML: “Low in carbs with a huge protein hit – reinforced with health-giving veggies.” Mainstay for keeping strong and lean.”







No-cook flapjacks

Ingredients (makes 8 bars)

150g porridge oats

75g peanut butter

75g mixed dried fruit

75g mixed seeds

1 large drizzle of runny honey

1 ripe banana

1 tsp coconut oil

Method

Blitz peanut butter, honey, banana, oil and half the dried fruit in a blender until smooth. Combine with other ingredients in a large bowl with enough water to bind. Add to a baking tray and put in fridge for at least a couple of hours.

The expert’s verdict

ML: “A higher-fat snack, this will keep you sustained and full for a long time."

