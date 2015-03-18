Turbocharged snacks
By Ben Welch
These snacks will give you an energy hit before you cross the white line
You’re running late for training and your belly is rumbling. What should you grab to suppress your growling stomach and prime you for action?
With the help of Southampton’s performance nutritionist, Mike Naylor, we’ve selected some simple pre-match snacks you can pick up at any local store.
Hit play and find out what should be on your fly-by shopping list.
Mike Naylor was speaking at the Science + Football Conference. This year's conference is on Sunday, April 12 at St George's Park. For more information visit www.scienceandfootball.com.
For more nutrition tips see:
Top 5 football snacks
The ultimate half-time snack
Get the babies on board
Bite-sized get up and go
"Pre-match energy and two lucky dips please"
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.