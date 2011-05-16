Ben Foster's guide to distribution

I always seem to kick the ball aimlessly from a drop kick. Can you give me any tips on picking out a team-mate?

Ben Foster says:

“Work with your team-mates on where they are going to move once you have the ball in your hands. Rush to the edge of your box as quickly as you can.



Make sure you’ve got your head up and you’re looking around so you know what position your team-mates are in.



Look at your options, decide which one you’re going to go for and commit to it, either with a throw or a side volley over the opposition’s centre-backs.



Whether it’s kicking or throwing, be composed. While speed is important, you don’t want to rush it because that’s when mistakes are made.”



