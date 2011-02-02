Ben Foster: 5 foods I can't live without



Prawns

“I eat fish all the time – I put it with everything. I love prawns especially. I love the taste of fish and it’s low in fat. It’s a healthy option and one that you can put with anything.”





Jam on toast

“I muller toast! For a pre-match meal I’ll have pasta, but then I’ll always have some toast with butter and jam. It’s a fast way of getting quick-release energy into you and you’re still getting the carbs, which are slow-release.”





Steak

“First and foremost, it’s great for protein. I love a nice bit of fillet. It’s very low in fat and tastes beautiful off the barbecue.”







Chips

“Chips from the chip shop – I can’t help it sometimes! If I haven’t got a lot of food in I’ll go to the chippie, but only about once a month."





Chicken

“It’s a nice bit of protein and low in fat. Again, you can’t beat chicken off the barbecue. I really like that chargrilled taste. You can have chicken with pretty much any meal.”



Ben was speaking on behalf of GK:Icon. To find out more, go to www.gkicon.com



