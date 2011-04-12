Ben Foster: My pre-match playlist
By Ben Welch
WBA goalkeeper Ben Foster reveals the tunes that get his adrenaline pumping and tears rolling...
My pre-match playlist is...
"Bloc Party’s tunes Helicopter or Banquet are real chest pumpers. I used to listen to them all the time when I was playing at Watford.
I think to listen to either one of these two songs just before I go out – it gives me that extra boost. I also love to listen to the Al Pacino speech from Any Given Sunday.
It’s just ridiculous – it gives me goosebumps and almost makes me want to cry. It brings a tear to your eye – it’s a massive speech.
At the end of that you just want to go out there and go crazy."
Ben Foster is a consultant for GK:Icon. For more information visitwww.gkicon.com
