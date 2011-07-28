Pele: How to head like the King

In the 1970 World Cup final between Brazil and Italy, Pele permitted the assembled throng to attend a masterclass in heading.



With the game poised at 0-0, Rivenlino hooked a lofted cross into the box. Brazil's number 10 defied the rules of gravity to leap above his marker, suspend himself in midair and then use his neck like a jackhammer, to plant a powerful header past Italian goalkeeper Enrico Albertosi.



Italy drew level, before Gerson restored the Seleção's lead. He then played his part in the third by launching the ball deep behind enemy lines to Pele.



The Santos striker rose uncontested to cushion a perfectly weighted header into the path of Jairzinho, who bundled home the third. Carlos Alberto added a magnificent fourth - with Pele providing another assist - this time with his right foot.



Power and poise - Pele's head was as accurate and ruthless as his two feet. Learn how he did it by watching this video….



