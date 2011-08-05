Pele: What every striker needs

Having won three World Cups and 10 league titles, (as well as one World Player of the Year, South American Player of the Century, FIFA player of the century) it’s fair to say Pele speaks the language of football better than anyone else.



Oh, and he also rippled the net 1281 times in 1363 games.



In this video, the Santos legend gives his insight on what it takes to become the ultimate striker.



