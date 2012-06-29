Pinpoint passing

It takes time to rediscover your passing range after a summer lounging by the pool.



Re-calibrating your ability to put the right weight on a delivery, calculating distance, angle and depth perception requires hours of practice.

But, what if you could return to pre-season with all these elements still intact from the previous campaign?

If you’re willing to put in the hours over the summer months, FFT is here to help.

We teamed up with the Nike Academy’s assistant coach, Matt Wells, to provide you with a passing drill to use during the off-season.

“This is a great drill for players to use over the summer and pre-season period because it really helps with your touch,” explained Wells.

“We’re looking for the player in the middle to work on his receiving and passing skills

“Ask for the players to use loads of imagination and try and put this into a game situation.

“The summer period isn’t a time to just switch off. This drill is low maintenance, low intensity, but the players are constantly working on core technical skills.”

By maintaining your passing skills during the off-season, you can move ahead of your team-mates while their eyes are off the ball.

You can find out more about how you can get involved with the Nike Academy, and watch the players’ progress this season, by visiting facebook and NikeFootball.com