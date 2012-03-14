Play like David Villa

David Villa is one of the most feared marksman in world football. Blessed with the pace to play off the shoulder of the last defender, he has the core body strength and skill to play with his back to goal; twisting and turning defenders with ease and firing off a shot in flash.

“Most defenders assume you may be looking for a pass when you receive the ball as a frontman, with your back to the goal,” says Alf Galustian, co-founder of Coerver Coaching.

“But if you fake to go one side or the other, and spin the defender effectively and take a shot, you can catch the keeper by surprise.”

The drill in this video, which encourages players to use clever, effective movement to get away from your marker.



Take it away Alf and the AFC Wimbledon Academy...



