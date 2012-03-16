Play like Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's raw power and sharpness in and around the penalty box, make him a fearsome opponent for any defender.



The Manchester United and England striker has humbled the most stingy of rearguards with his ability to hit thunderous drives from long range and apply a ruthless finishes in a packed 18-yard-box.

“Rooney’s dynamic and explosive power when coming into the box is unplayable," says Alf Galustian, co-founder of Coerver Coaching.

“The design of this drill is to improve the reaction time of the striker, and their decision making."

Let Alf and the AFC Wimbledon academy take it from here...



