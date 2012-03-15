Play like Robin van Persie

Robin van Persie combines flawless technique, flair, quick thinking and precision finishing. His weaponary make him almost unstopppable.



The rate at which the Dutchman scores goals out of nothing, has rendered superlatives useless. The unexpected, has become expected.



Defenders appear to have Van Persie under lock and key in the box, but once the ball is at his feet, he leaves them clutching at thin air before firing the ball past a helpless goalkeeper.



How did Van Persie hone these skills? With Wiel Coerver, who developed the Coerver method.



“I practiced daily with Coerver’s method and I was highly aware it was effective. You noticed it in weeks. He’s a legend, to share his know how like this," said the Manchester United striker.



The drill in this video, designed by Alf Galustian, co-founder of Coerver Coaching, will help you replicate the skills of RVP.



“Robin van Persie is one of the best in the world at this,” Galustian told FFT. "He has an excellent first touch, and needs very little time to get a shot away and finish accurately.”

Take note as AFC Wimbledon academy demonstrate the drill.



