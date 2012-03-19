Play like Aaron Lennon

In terms of physical presence, it's fair to say Aaron Lennon isn't bringing much to the table. He's small and fairly slight.



But if you can't catch him, what difference does that make? Equipped with raw pace, skill and an ability to evade capture with a sharp change of direction, Lennon is deadly weapon.



Using the flying winger's game as a model, Alf Galustian, co-founder of Coerver Coaching, has created this drill to teach aspiring players the Tottenham man's devastating skills.



Concentrating on the use of both feet and the ability to menace defenders on either wing, Galustian shows it's possible to play like the England international.



“If you choose to go left, you shoot with your left, and vice-versa,” he told FFT.

“This is key for developing two footed players, and thus giving them the ability to finish with either foot.”

“This drill also focuses on your first touch, which in turn will affect your speed.”

Watch on as the AFC Wimbledon academy take you through this drill…

For more technical advice visit Coerver Coaching on YouTube and facebook. For more drills and games from Alf Galustian visit Soccer Session Planner.



