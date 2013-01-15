Play like Spain: Make the killer pass

What sets Spain’s possession football aside from the rest is their cutting edge in the final third.



Even teams that get 10 men behind the ball are not safe – La Roja’s precision passers will find a way through any defensive line. The final ball is ruthless.



No matter what player is in possession, they have the intelligence and ability to pick the right pass. It's a striker's dream.

So, how do Spain step their passing up a gear in the opposition’s half? Technical skills coach Alfred Galustian, co-founder of Coerver Coaching, examined the world and European champions’ style of play and devised a drill to help you play the killer pass.



The session in this video will force your team to create space for the final ball – then it’s up to you to thread it through.



The Stoke City Academy demonstrated the drills.



