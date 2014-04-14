Robbie Fowler: Show a killer instinct in front of goal

“I can finish when I’m playing on instinct, but when I’m one-on-one and I have time it all goes wrong. Any tips for this situation?”

Tom Dees, via Twitter

Robbie Fowler says:

"One of the most important things about finishing is being clever. You’ve got to try to be intelligent in front of goal.



"Before you start thinking about finishing, you need to get your movement right. The better your runs off the ball, the more chances you’ll get, and in stronger positions to beat the goalkeeper.



"A lot of strikers panic when they get one-on-one with the keeper, and so they snatch at the chance. It’s imperative that you stay calm.



"In this position I would aim for the corners. Hitting it early can catch the keeper unawares, but if you do this and drive it down his throat, he’ll save it. Stay cool and aim for the corners and you’ll make it harder.



"To make this finish second nature you need to practise one-on-ones over and over again in training."



Fowler is a brand ambassador for Warrior Football. For information on the full range of Warrior products visit warriorfootball.com



