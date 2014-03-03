Roberto Soldado: Master a deft touch

“My team-mates give me stick for taking too many touches up front and slowing the game down. How can I improve my one-touch skills?”

Graham Dobson, via email

Roberto Soldado says:

"Playing with one touch is an innate part of my game. Luckily, every team I’ve played for has played a style of football that has suited my main strengths.



"You must always be looking for the ball – go and find it if it’s not coming to you. Having team-mates close by brings chances to play one-touch football around defenders, which is difficult for them.



"I’m always looking for space; for the best place for me to go to cause the defence the most harm.



"These movements are fundamental. I enjoy facing our first-choice back four in training; facing good defenders helps you find the sharpness you need in a game.



"The more you practise these movements in training, the more you anticipate the best moments to play with one touch and either keep the move going or shoot first time."



Roberto Soldado wears adiZero F50 boots, part of the Adidas Samba Collection. Visit www.adidas.com or join the conversation @adidasUK #F50 #allin or nothing



For more football tips see:

Master your control

Control the ball under pressure

Control the ball like Mesut Ozil