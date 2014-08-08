Control the ball under pressure
By Ben Welch
Follow this drill and learn how to hold off defenders and create from the front
Playing off the front man isn’t a tactic exclusive to the full-sided game – it works on the 5-a-side pitch too.
It’s the perfect weapon for the small-sided counter-attack. Fizz the ball into the feet of your striker, sweep forward, outnumber the scrambling opposition and wait for the front man to tee up a shot.
The striker’s ability to hold up the ball is central to this game plan. But having the ability to keep possession, while an opponent is breathing down your neck, is a skill all 5-a-side players need.
No one – defender, midfielder or striker – has a moment’s peace inside the cage. It’s tight, frenetic and physical. If you need time and space to operate you’re going to get swamped.
That’s why you need this drill from strength and conditioning coach, Michael Amoah.
It will teach you how to secure the ball with your front foot, pivot, turn and pass.
Click play and unlock the drill.
