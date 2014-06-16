Control the ball like Mesut Ozil

Nothing is more important to Mesut Ozil’s playmaking game than an excellent first touch. To create goals for fluid passing teams such as Arsenal and Germany, he must be able to massage the ball with his feet as soon as he receives it from a team-mate, without slowing the play.



A good first touch isn’t as simple as getting the ball out from under your feet. Ozil can bring it under his spell or catch the opposition defence unawares with a first-time pass. That takes confidence as well as technique – and this drill can improve both.



Alfred Galustian, co-founder of Coerver Coaching, has watched Ozil closely and come up with a drill that will turn your trampoline of a touch into a perfect cushion.



Alfred Galustian, co-founder of Coerver Coaching, has watched Ozil closely and come up with a drill that will turn your trampoline of a touch into a perfect cushion.

