How to win those crunch games: Part Three

Dagenham and Redbridge manager John Still shares the secrets of his notepad....





Grabbing a goal with five minutes to go

If you play a 4-4-2 formation, in this situation you want two proper centre-forwards, two wingers, an attacking midfielder and perhaps another attacking full back to get up and wide.





Defending a lead when under siege

Get your centre-forwards to drop deeper to deny the opposition space in midfield and maintain a high line defensively. Switch to 4-3-3 to keep the opposition on the back foot and braced for a counter attack.





Countering a team that defends deep

You need to get your wide players in the game to get round the back of the defence. You want your full-backs overlapping to put them under pressure. Substitutions are crucial too – it’s so important that you keep your team fresh.



Also see:

How to win those crunch games: Part One

How to win those crunch games: Part Two

How to win those crunch games: Part Four

How to win those crunch games: Part Five