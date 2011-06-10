How to win those crunch games: Part Three
By Ben Welch
Whether it’s a title decider, cup final or relegation six-pointer, you won’t be at a loss with FFT’s five-step guide to sleeping, eating and mentally preparing
Dagenham and Redbridge manager John Still shares the secrets of his notepad....
Grabbing a goal with five minutes to go
If you play a 4-4-2 formation, in this situation you want two proper centre-forwards, two wingers, an attacking midfielder and perhaps another attacking full back to get up and wide.
Defending a lead when under siege
Get your centre-forwards to drop deeper to deny the opposition space in midfield and maintain a high line defensively. Switch to 4-3-3 to keep the opposition on the back foot and braced for a counter attack.
Countering a team that defends deep
You need to get your wide players in the game to get round the back of the defence. You want your full-backs overlapping to put them under pressure. Substitutions are crucial too – it’s so important that you keep your team fresh.
