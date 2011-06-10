How to win those crunch games: Part Two

Avoid your hamstrings seizing up with a three-step workout from Simon Bitcon, Manchester City’s head of strength and conditioning

BRIDGE

Technique: Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor, lift your hips up to create a straight line from knee to shoulder and then lower them back down to the start position.

Reps: 3 Sets: 12

SINGLE LEG BRIDGE

Technique: Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor, lift one knee to your chest, then lift your hips up to create a straight line from knee to shoulder. Lower your hips back to the start position.

Reps: 3 Sets: 6

QUADRUPED KICK-BACK

Technique From all fours, lift one foot up an inch then straighten it to create a straight line from shoulder to foot. Complete the exercise by bringing your leg back to the starting position.

Reps: 3 Sets: 12

