How to win those crunch games: Part Two
By Ben Welch
Whether it’s a title decider, cup final or relegation six-pointer, you won’t be at a loss with FFT’s five-step guide to sleeping, eating and mentally preparing
Avoid your hamstrings seizing up with a three-step workout from Simon Bitcon, Manchester City’s head of strength and conditioning
BRIDGE
Technique: Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor, lift your hips up to create a straight line from knee to shoulder and then lower them back down to the start position.
Reps: 3 Sets: 12
SINGLE LEG BRIDGE
Technique: Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor, lift one knee to your chest, then lift your hips up to create a straight line from knee to shoulder. Lower your hips back to the start position.
Reps: 3 Sets: 6
QUADRUPED KICK-BACK
Technique From all fours, lift one foot up an inch then straighten it to create a straight line from shoulder to foot. Complete the exercise by bringing your leg back to the starting position.
Reps: 3 Sets: 12
