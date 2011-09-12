Hughton: Stopping a jet-heeled striker

There can be many strings to a striker's bow, but the one that has defenders reaching for their comfort blankets is raw, unadulterated pace.

Indulging them in a straight foot-race is bordering on the suicidal, so how else can you combat these speed demons? Fear not - Chris Hughton's got a few ideas.

"I think what you find with most is that, initially, they'll want to start aggressive as a back-four, but on any thoughts that there might be a bit of space, they'll play that little bit deeper," Hughton told FourFourTwo Performance.

"That will deny the striker any space to run into."

In this video, the Norwich City boss talks about the best way to put the brakes on speedsters, without having to hack them into submission.



The Freeradio Grass Roots Football Show is the biggest grass roots football event in Europe. For more information on this year’s event at the Birmingham NEC on May 25-27 visitwww.grassrootsfootball.co.uk



Also see:

Hughton: Stop the opposition's passing game

Hughton: Last 5 mins and you need a goal

Winning the ball off the target man

How to make the opposition play the long ball game

Countering a team that press high up the pitch

