Hughton: Stop the opposition's passing game
By Ben Welch
Stop the opposition slicing through your defensive lines, by defending from the front, says former Norwich City gaffer Chris Hughton
From the Premier League to La Liga, teams have been made to chase shadows for 90 minutes by the footballing aristocrats of Arsenal and Barcelona.
Trying to out pass the tika-taka specialists is futile, so how do you stop them in their tracks? By disabling their fire power.
"If the opposition have a small centre-forward they will want to thread balls through, work through the lines and play into feet or the channels," says Norwich City boss Chris.
"Pressing high up the pitch won’t let them do that. Don’t press man-for-man as they will just work the ball around you and create chances to score.”
This video will help your team spoil the party.
Also see:
Hughton: Last 5 mins and you need a goal
Winning the ball off the target man
How to make the opposition play the long ball game
Countering a team that press high up the pitch
Playing the offside trap as a full-back: the do's and don'ts
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.