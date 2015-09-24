Ander Herrera: Thrive under pressure

Banging in a hatful of goals in Division Six of the Rotherham and District Sunday Football League will bring you a certain amount of personal glory, but have you got the ambition, talent and mental strength to do it in the Premier Division?

Making the leap to a higher level presents a new set of problems – pressure, competition for places and scrutiny. Doing just enough to trample lesser opposition will no longer do. You have to raise your game to cope with the step up in ability.

Ander Herrera might not have done it on a Sunday morning in Rotherham, but he has impressed in La Liga and the Premier League.

After making the switch from Atletico Bilbao to Manchester United the Spaniard accepts expectations have risen, but he’s unfazed and believes he can continue his impressive development.

“It’s a good challenge for me,” he said. “When you love football you want to play for a club like Manchester United. I am going to enjoy it. I see the pressure as a positive, not a negative.”

Inspired by Herrera’s drive? Think you’re finally ready to test yourself in Sunday League’s higher echelons? Before you hand in that transfer request watch this video and make sure you’re ready with advice from Manchester United’s Spanish playmaker.



