The art of finishing: Getting in behind the defence

For skilled forwards, getting in behind a defence only takes a split-second, and then they’re in the promised land: one on one with the keeper. It’s far easier said than done though, with impeccable movement, the right touch, and most of all timing key to doing it right.

Bournemouth’s Benik Afobe has got the speed and skill to pull it off, and combined with specialist forward coach Superior Striker (aka Allan Russell), he shows us here how he improves his runs, touches, one-twos, control and finishing.



