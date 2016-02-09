Build your glutes

Back2Action’s excellent routines are perfect for mixing and matching in the gym, and this is one of our favourites for gaining improved power – and getting across those blades of grass quicker as a result.









We start with a Romanian deadlift on a Bosu ball – which trains balance and core strength, as well as getting those explosive muscles firing quicker; then there’s a hurdle, which will help you get stronger, fast legs – as well as compete better at corners; then there's the superb all-round exercise that is the pendulum lunge, followed by the Bosu wall volley challenge. Try now for great results.

This workout was designed by Rayan Wilson, director of Back2Action. Follow @Back_2_Action



