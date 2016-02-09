Build your glutes
By Nick Moore
Fire up the big muscles for big results
Back2Action’s excellent routines are perfect for mixing and matching in the gym, and this is one of our favourites for gaining improved power – and getting across those blades of grass quicker as a result.
We start with a Romanian deadlift on a Bosu ball – which trains balance and core strength, as well as getting those explosive muscles firing quicker; then there’s a hurdle, which will help you get stronger, fast legs – as well as compete better at corners; then there's the superb all-round exercise that is the pendulum lunge, followed by the Bosu wall volley challenge. Try now for great results.
This workout was designed by Rayan Wilson, director of Back2Action. Follow @Back_2_Action
Recommendedfor you:
Switch on your glutes for 90 minutes: Part one
Switch on your glutes for 90 minutes: Part two
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.