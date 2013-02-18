Carl Jenkinson: Coping with a poor performance

Definition of a nightmare: Getting sent off on your debut for your boyhood team during a humiliating 8-2 defeat to one of your biggest rivals.



It's painful just reading about it, but this was how Carl Jenkinson introduced himself to the Premier League. This setback would have broken most players, but it turned out to be the making of Arsenal's young full-back.



Jenkinson has come out the other side to establish himself as an exciting prospect for both club and country.



His turnaround in fortunes is down to unerring self belief and mental strength. "You've got to trust your ability and your instincts," Jenkinson explained to FFT Performance.



"You have to believe in yourself and don't let your head drop. Trust your ability in defensive situations and believe you can get the better of your winger, otherwise you’ve lost the battle already."



The next time you have a stinker make sure you're prepared to bounce back stronger than ever before, with advice from the England international.



