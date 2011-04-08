How to bounce back from a mistake

A poor first touch, a misplaced pass or an unsuccessful tackle can rock a player's confidence.



Like a disease the mishap replays over and over again in the player's mind, increasing his anxiety and frustration.



Fear replaces confidence, causing a succession of mistakes. Nerves debilitate with the power of kryptonite and self belief does for a football what spinach does for Popeye.



But, how do you restore your powers of confidence after a mistake? Have a policy for dealing with the error and don't react, says former Manchester United and England psychologist Bill Beswick.

For more tips see:

How to deal with a mouthy player

Managing the pressures of a penalty

Get the best out of a big ego

Dealing with the red mist

Keeping focus in the last 15 minutes

Dealing with a dressing room feud