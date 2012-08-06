Micah Richards: How to stay headstrong

“I’m a confidence player, which is great when I’m playing well, but lately I’ve been having a few mares at left-back. How can I move on?”

Ashley Still, via email

Micah Richards says:

“You’re not always going to play well and every player knows when they’re not having a good game.



It’s harder for a defender. If a striker plays badly but scores, everyone says, ‘He’s had an great game’; if you get skinned five times as a defender but make one vital challenge, everyone still says, ‘You got skinned!’



If someone says, ‘Richards had a bad game’, it hurts – I can’t sleep. But I try to stay calm and forget the last performance. I focus on giving 110 per cent in the next game. It’s the same on the pitch: if you’re not playing well, you must focus on working hard for the team.



It helps if the boss evaluates your performances – that’s what Roberto Mancini does. You can look at where you went wrong and work in training to improve. Don’t dwell on mistakes; learn from them.”



Micah is an ambassador for If U Care Share, a charity that encourages young people to discuss their problems: www.ifucareshare.co.uk



