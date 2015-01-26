Get stronger with this workout
By Ben Welch
Don't know what to do in the gym? Elite performance coach, Karl Halabi, talks you through the essentials
The gym can be an intimidating place. Dressed head to toe in all the gear, you look the part, but have no idea where to start.
While you wander around like a lost puppy the regular gym-goers power through their heart-pumping workouts. The fear of looking stupid renders you useless – making you look even more stupid.
Plus, you’re not after beach muscle, you’re after on-pitch power. Where do you start? Free weights? Squat rack? Kettlebells? What do kettlebells even look like?
Don’t panic, we’re here to help. More specifically, elite performance coach, Karl Halabi is. The fitness and conditioning expert, who has worked with Chelsea, Reading and Watford, serves up a simple and effective workout that will boost your performance on the pitch.
Ready to go? Watch this video.
Karl Halabi was speaking at the Science + Football Conference. This year's conference is on Sunday, April 12 at St George's Park. For more information visit www.scienceandfootball.com
