Ground force

PASS WITH AUTHORITY

LEG PRESS

“Position yourself in a leg press machine. Your knees should be bent a little over 90 degrees, with your feet shoulder-width apart. Push the footplate up through your heels, extending your legs until they’re almost straight. Slowly lower the weight back towards the start position and repeat. Since I joined Internacional I’ve worked hard at this exercise and it’s helped me with both my ball control and my passing.”

Reps: 10

Sets: 3

HAMMER YOUR HOWITZERS

LEG EXTENSION

“Place yourself in a leg extension machine for this workout. Anchor your feet under the bar just above the ankles, with your back pushed flat against the seat rest. Fully extend your legs, pause, and then lower the weight in a controlled manner until the weight is almost touching the weight stack and repeat. This exercise really helped to improve my kicking power, especially in my left leg.”

Reps: 10

Sets: 3

HANG ABOVE YOUR MARKER

BARBELL-WEIGHTED SQUATS

“Place a weighted barbell across your upper back with an overhand grip. Position your feet shoulder-width apart. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor, before driving back up through your heels until your back and legs are straight, and repeat. I’ve always been a good header of the ball, but improving the power in my legs with this exercise has helped me to jump higher, above my markers.”

Reps: 8

Sets: 3