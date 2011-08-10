In the gym with Paul Robinson
By Ben Welch
Leap higher, throw further and boss the penalty box, with these three essential gym exercises from Blackburn's number one Paul Robinson
Bulldozing their way through packed penalty boxes, clearing enemy lines with jackhammer punches and launching attacks with catapult throws, modern day goalkeepers need sinew just as much as they need bravery.
Building strength and power through their core to their upper and lower body, can give a goalkeeper the physical edge they need to leap that extra inch.
Here's three essential power building exercises from Blackburn's solid shot-stopper Paul Robinson.
