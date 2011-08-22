Winning a one-on-one: a 3-step guide
By Ben Welch
Give the striker time to think and they'll fluff their lines in front of goal, says Premier League shot-stopper Paul Robinson
If launching yourself at an advancing striker like a shooting starfish is not your thing, Paul Robinson has an alternative means to winning a one-on-one.
The former England goalkeeper believes a striker's inability to engage their brain is their Achilles heel.
"Give the striker as much time to think as you can, because they’re not good when they have time to think," says the Blackburn custodian.
"When they have time to think that’s when you’ve won the battle. If he looks up and has a look at you, you’re half-way there."
Make sure you win the mind games with more from Robbo in this video.
Paul Robinson is an Under Armour-sponsored athlete: for information, visit underarmour.co.uk
Also see:
Alan Smith: Score one-on-ones
Dion Dublin: Score one-on-ones
Paul Robinson: Nutrition for goalkeepers
Paul Robinson's essential goalkeeper drills
Paul Robinson's guide to saving penalties
In the gym with Paul Robinson
Summer fitness plan for goalkeepers
Paul Robinson: Summer fitness
Paul Robinson: Prepare for pre-season
Paul Robinson: Psychology for goalkeepers
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.