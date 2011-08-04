Summer fitness plan for goalkeepers
By Huw Davies
Take up a summer sport and keep your blood pumping, says the Blackburn Rovers shot-stopper Paul Robinson
It’s no secret that during the off-season goalkeepers are prone to gaining the odd pound or two, but taking up tennis will help maintain fitness levels, improve footwork and hand-eye coordination, says Blackburn goalkeeper Paul Robinson.
The former England custodian insists simple exercises such as push-ups and sit-ups will ensure that your muscles are ready and raring to go come the new season.
Listen to more from Robbo and keep your edge over the summer by watching this video.
Paul Robinson is an Under Armour-sponsored athlete: for information, visit underarmour.co.uk
