Harry Kane: How to be a match-winner

Match: England 4-0 Lithuania (Euro 2016 Group E qualifier)

The moment: Scores 79 seconds into England debut

How did he do it? “I came onto the pitch and everything happened so quickly. Welbeck played the ball to Sterling. Normally I would make a run across the 6-yard box, but I hovered to the back post because there were quite a few defenders that would have blocked the ball along the floor. I knew Sterling would have to put the stand one up at the back post, which he did, and I when the ball came to me I knew I had to head it down to make it more difficult for the goalkeeper. He tried to claw it out, but it sneaked in. To score on my debut for England at Wembley was a dream come true."



Match: Tottenham 5-3 Chelsea (Premier League)

Moment: The England striker dropped deep to receive possession and shrugged off three defenders before drilling a superb low strike into the bottom left corner.

How did he do it? “I was out wide and Danny Rose passed the ball to me, but I had Ivanovic behind me so I had to hold the ball up. He dropped off and as I looked up I saw a bit of space so I cut inside and took a couple of players on. I like to get my shots away early so as soon as I had a sight of goal I pulled the trigger. I just took a quick look up to see where the goalkeeper was. Shooting early can catch the goalkeeper off-guard. Luckily the ball beat Courtois and found the bottom corner. It was a special feeling.”



Match: Tottenham 5-3 Chelsea (Premier League)

Moment: Seizing possession with his back to goal, Kane spun past Nemanja Matic and slotted an effortless finish past the helpless Thibaut Courtois.

How did he do it? “We caught Chelsea on the counter-attack as Bentaleb passed it to Chadli out wide. I made a little run inside and out and Chadli fed me the ball. With the first run I was trying to drag the defender away from where I actually wanted to go. I made the run hoping Matic would follow me – he did – and then I was able to make the run back into the space. Working this yard of space enabled me to receive the ball, turn and shoot. I work on a lot of things like that in training so I can get that extra bit of space in a game. Everything I did once I got the ball was instinctive. I turned and slotted the ball between John Terry’s legs, which was quite nice! That was a special night for me – scoring two goals I’ll remember for remember for the rest of my career.”

Match: Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Moment: Kane drew his side level with a cool finish at the back post after David Ospina had failed to palm Erik Lamela's corner out of danger.

How did he do it? “People say it was a tap in, but for me it was a hard finish because the keeper made a save and I had to react quickly. I had to hit the shot on the volley and keep it down and there were defenders throwing themselves in the way. This meant I had to put it where they couldn’t reach it. It was all about being in the right place at the right time – that’s down to movement, training and experience – reading where the ball is going to drop and getting there before the defender does. I dropped off the Arsenal defenders to the back post because I thought the ball might find its way there – it did and I was there to score.”

Match: Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Moment: A wonderful arching header from Bentaleb's cross that left Ospina rooted to the spot.

How did he do it? “I drifted off Koscielny’s shoulder and Bentaleb put in a cross from out wide on the left. My movement earned me enough room to head the ball at goal unchallenged. Ospina was moving to his left so I headed the ball back across goal to this right to make it hard for him to change direction. I knew it was on its way before it hit the net – you can see me running off celebrating before it’s across the line. This was the highlight of my Tottenham career so far. It was a special day.”

