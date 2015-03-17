How to plan your training schedule
By Ben Welch
A training plan will help you recover between games, steer clear of injury, and perform for 90 minutes
Getting players to turn up for training is half the battle. Then, after you’ve spent days ringing round, harassing and cajoling, they actually turn up on a cold, wet Tuesday night, expecting you to deliver a session that wouldn’t look out of place at London Colney. Awkward.
So, what now? How hard should you work? What sort of things should you focus on? These are questions that need answering.
Thankfully, we spoke to Tottenham’s first team fitness coach, Nathan Gardiner, to help you plan ahead and avoid pelters from the players.
Watch this video to hear his expert advice.
Nathan Gardiner was speaking at the Science + Football Conference. This year's conference is on Sunday, April 12 at St George's Park. For more information visit www.scienceandfootball.com.
For more football tips see:
How to design a training session
FourFourTwo trains with Andres Iniesta
FourFourTwo trains with Michael Carrick
Get the best out of training
James Milner: Getting the best out of training
Prepare like a professional
How to structure a training session
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.