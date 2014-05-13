FourFourTwo trains with Michael Carrick
By Ben Welch
FourFourTwo Performance editor, Ben Welch, joins Manchester United's Michael Carrick out on the shooting range
Rio Ferdinand says Michael Carrick is the most underrated player in England. The stylish midfielder’s work often goes unnoticed as he ticks over in the engine room, reading the game and keeping possession with intelligent passing.
Signed by Sir Alex Ferguson in 2006 for £18 million from Tottenham, Carrick has gone on to win the Premier League five times, the Champions League and the League Cup, making more than 350 appearances along the way.
Ferdinand has met Performance editor, Ben Welch, but doesn’t remember who he is.
Welch is a Sunday League journeyman with a man of the match medal won in 1990 after a stirring display in a 5-a-side match at Center Parcs. He was 8-years-old at the time.
These two footballing giants met at Macclesfield Town’s Moss Rose for a good old fashioned shoot out. Hit play to find out what happened...
