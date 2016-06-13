How to play like David Silva: Master the assist

With his vision, low centre of gravity and magnetic touch, David Silva is a master at slipping through gaps and creating chances in the final third.

If only you could do the same at your level... Well guess what? You can - you just have to pay close attention to this drill designed by Coerver Coaching’s Alfred Galustian (@coerveralf).



Based around the Spaniard's skill set this exercise will challenge you to keep the ball in tight spaces and pick that killer pass when the opportunity presents itself.



If you put the hours in on the training pitch you'll equip your game with Silva-inspired finesse - patience, a good first touch and an eye for a defence-splitting pass.



Hit play and become your team's creative force.



