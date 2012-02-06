Leave defenders on their backsides

The drill: Agility relay course

What you need: Six cones and a ball.



Phase one: Run in and out of the cones; once at the end, sprint back to your starting position. Now pick up the ball and dribble in and out of the cones before once again sprinting back to the start, but this time dribbling the ball as fast as you can.



Phase two: Start without the ball and run in and out of the cones backwards, then sprint back to the start. Now take the ball, dribbling in and out of the cones, and sprint back to the start with it as before.



Phase three: Run straight along past the cones to the end, before running backwards through the cones until you’re back to the start. Now dribble the ball through the cones, before sprinting back to the start with it.



How it helps: When it comes to football, speed isn’t all about straight lines. The most effective players are those who are quick at changing direction or quick off the mark. This drill will improve both skills. What’s more, it will improve your deceleration speed, vital for stopping on a sixpence.

For more fitness tips see:

Stay strong in the challenge

Be first to the ball everytime

Shoot harder, jump higher, run faster