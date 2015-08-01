The Lionel Messi agility workout

Equipment

10-12 cones and a side stepper.



Action

Position the cones in two lines. Fasten the side stepper to your ankles. On completion, turn to work back along the grid.



Progression

Do the drill backwards or use a ball and dribble around the cones.



SETS 3 (plus a final set done without the side stepper, with 3-minute recovery between each set)

REPS 6 (with no recovery between each rep)



