The Lionel Messi agility workout
By Ben Welch
Use this drill to develop Messi’s gravity defying movement
Equipment
10-12 cones and a side stepper.
Action
Position the cones in two lines. Fasten the side stepper to your ankles. On completion, turn to work back along the grid.
Progression
Do the drill backwards or use a ball and dribble around the cones.
SETS 3 (plus a final set done without the side stepper, with 3-minute recovery between each set)
REPS 6 (with no recovery between each rep)
