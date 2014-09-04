Luis Enrique: Be your team’s ironman
By Andy Mitten
Get fitter than ever during the off-season with a swim, ride and run, says Barcelona’s former boss
“I want to keep fit over the summer break, but don’t know what sport to take up. Any suggestions?”
Nicholas Furquim, via Twitter
Luis Enrique says:
“When I left football I wanted to take up running, but after 45 minutes my feet would swell up because I was used to football.
In football it’s 50 metres, then stop, 10 metres, then stop. I was used to that. I could run for a long time, but in a football way. Marathons were at the same pace all the time. That was hard to adapt to, but I did after a lot of training and then I started doing triathlons.
Cycling and swimming are totally different from running. The training is far more pleasant.
When I’m training, for three days I run in the morning and swim in the afternoon. Then I go on the bicycle every three or four days.
You need hours and hours of training, which is difficult when you have other things to do.
So set yourself a challenge. You can run a marathon, but you don’t have to do it in three hours. If four hours is realistic then aim for four.
Right now I’m not doing much: 10-12 hours cycling a week, two days of running, surfing and gym.
Triathlon is a big challenge, but you can cope if you give it time. You just have to be realistic. You can’t go from doing nothing to suddenly doing a triathlon.”
For more football tips see:
Saddle up this summer
Football vs The Rest
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.