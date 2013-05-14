Manchester United match fitness

Run faster, for longer

Lunge walk with medicine ball

Stand holding a medicine ball with resistance bands placed around your ankles. Step forward with your left foot and lower into lunge position. Hold, then rotate your upper body and medicine ball to the left. Bring your right foot forward so it’s even with your left foot. Now repeat the movement, this time stepping forward with your right foot.



Steer clear of injury

Single arm swiss ball dumbbell press

Set your feet firmly on the floor and lay back on the swiss ball. Hold a dumbbell in your right hand at shoulder level, with your arm held out to the side of your body. Drive the dumbbell upwards, extending your arm over your chest. Lower the dumbbell in a controlled manner back to the start position. Repeat the exercise on your left side.





Dominate in the air

Dumbbell step up and hold

Grab a pair of dumbbells and hold them at arm’s length at your sides. Stand next to a bench and place your left foot on top of it. Push your heel into the bench and drive up until your leg is completely straight. Keep your right foot elevated, with your knee slightly bent. Now hold this position for two seconds before returning to start position.





Rapid change of direction

Dumbbell squat and press

Stand with your feet slightly wider than hip-width apart. Hold the dumbbells out with your palms facing inward. Keep your back straight and knees behind your toes. Push your hips back and sink into the squat position until your thighs are parallel to the ground. As you stand, drive up through your hips and knees and press the dumbbells overhead. Lower to your shoulders and repeat.





Hold off your marker

Kettlebell Turkish get-up

Lie down holding a kettlebell overhead with your right arm. Bend your right knee and extend your left arm out to the side. Slowly sit up by shifting your weight onto your left hand and threading your left foot under your body. Continue to raise up until you’re almost in a split squat position. Press your right heel into the ground to rise. Reverse the movement to return to the start position. Complete three sets of eight reps on each of these exercises except the kettlebell Turkish get-up (three times on each arm with one minute’s rest between reps)