Mikel Arteta: Bouncebackability

Bouncebackability is (especially in sport) the capacity to recover quickly from a setback: promotion-chasing sides need to show the requisite bouncebackability after defeat



Iain Dowie first used the word when he was manager of Crystal Palace.



The former Northern Ireland striker invented the term when describing his team’s resolve after they equalised against Arsenal.



The word eventually found its way into the Oxford English Dictionary.



In the unforgiving world of football bouncebackability is an essential weapon in a player’s psychological armoury.



During his career Mikel Arteta has suffered his fair share of setbacks, but his strong metal resolve has helped the Spaniard establish himself as one of the Premier League’s most dangerous playmakers.



Here he explains how bouncebackability has helped him overcome the difficult situations football has thrown at him.



Mikel Arteta wears the Puma King Finale. For more details, visit www.facebook.com/Puma



Also see:

Mikel Arteta's guide to mental toughness

Mikel Arteta: Handling a hatchet man

Mikel Arteta: The pressures of a playmaker

Mikel Arteta: Making the killer pass