Mikel Arteta: The pressures of a playmaker

Wave after wave of attack is crashing against the opposition’s defence. As the team’s playmaker the weight of expectation rests on your shoulders.

The enemy’s executioner is targeting you. Your team-mates and manager are looking to you for a flash of brilliance.

The pressure is on. Can you remain a model of composure and use the ball to punch a hole in the defence? Or take a crucial penalty? And do all of this while a waspish ankle biter gets up in your face and treads on your toes. You can’t afford to get wound up.

Wipe the sweat from your brow, press play and let Arsenal safe cracker Mikel Arteta tell you how to handle the pressures of a playmaker.



