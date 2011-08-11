Nemanja Vidic: Bounce back from criticism

Nemanja Vidic rarely comes in for criticism, but when he does, it usually follows a clash with his supposed nemesis Fernando Torres.



During his years with Liverpool, El Nino tormented the Serbian Terminator with his pace and movement.



But while Torres has struggled to rediscover his best form in a Chelsea shirt, Vidic has continued to excel at the heart of the Manchester United defence.



The Red Devils skipper says mental toughness is the key to overcoming criticism.



Develop your own steely spirit by soaking up Vidic's tips in this video.



