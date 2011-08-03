Nemanja Vidic: Maintaining concentration

When it comes to maintaining concentration on the biggest stage, there are not many defenders in the business with more experience than United’s unshakable leader Nemanja Vidic.



The Serbian stalwart has gone through every kind of pressure situation, from Champions League finals to World Cup clashes.



If there’s one thing he’s learned along the way it’s the importance of staying calm when the going gets tough.

For a lesson in self belief and mental strength, click play and let Professor Vidic explain....



Nemanja Vidic wears Puma football boots. For more details, visitpumafootball.com



Also see:

Nemanja Vidic: Tackle any threat

Nemanja Vidic: Bounce back from criticism

Nemanja Vidic: The key to consistency

Nemanja Vidic: Defensive partnerships