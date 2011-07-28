Nemanja Vidic: Defensive partnerships

As Manchester United desperately tried to patch up their injured combatants last season, one man held their defensive unit together - Nemanja Vidic.



With Rio Ferdinand battling a series of niggling injuries, Vidic was given the captain's armband and the Serbian thrived under the pressure.



Week in, week out, no matter who he was partnered with at the the heart of defence, Vidic played with a mix of intensity and calm assurance.



Such was his ability to adapt to his partner, that whoever he played alongside made a seamless transition into the team - whether they were a deputy or first team regular.



In this video Vidic outlines the key to forging defensive partnerships with different players, from inexperienced talents to seasoned veterans.



